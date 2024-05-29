Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. Approximately 65,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 360,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,523,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,919,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,112,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

