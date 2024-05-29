Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Up 0.3%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 141,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 262,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Solvay Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Solvay Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

