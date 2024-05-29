Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

SOR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

About Source Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

