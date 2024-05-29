Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
SOR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Read More
