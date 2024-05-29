South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 358.8% in May

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STSBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 14,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

