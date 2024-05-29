Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $26.52

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $25.24. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 2,785,310 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.