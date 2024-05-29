S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $209,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.02. 169,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,675. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.35.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

