SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $151,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 887,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,869. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

