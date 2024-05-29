SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 354,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 210,418 shares.The stock last traded at $84.30 and had previously closed at $85.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

