Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $13.10. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,400 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
