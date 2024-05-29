Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $13.10. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 17,400 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.