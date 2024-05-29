Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Shares Up 1.3%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 22.14 and last traded at 21.63. 131,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 528,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.34.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.39.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.