SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.