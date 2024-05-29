SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About SSAB AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

