SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SSP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 164.50 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.98.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,508.30). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305 ($3.90).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

