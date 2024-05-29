Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 563.56 ($7.20) and last traded at GBX 566 ($7.23). 57,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($7.27).
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £870.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
