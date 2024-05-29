Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Status has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $142.85 million and $2.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,561.05 or 0.99987267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,542,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03646664 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,254,280.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.