Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,268.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

