Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $119,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. 998,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,832. The company has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $225.07.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

