Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $134,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $187,111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. 5,401,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,107,564. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

