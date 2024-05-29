Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Zoetis worth $161,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 332,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 105,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

ZTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.53. 900,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,984. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

