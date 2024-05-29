Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $130,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 482,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

