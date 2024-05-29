Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,852 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $124,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,748. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

