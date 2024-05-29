Stifel Financial Corp Sells 24,535 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $181,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.78. The stock had a trading volume of 443,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

