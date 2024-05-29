Stifel Financial Corp Sells 277,094 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $109,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 975,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,092. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

