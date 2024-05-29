Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 29th (AAL, ADSK, AIN, AMH, APPS, ASPN, BAH, BEKE, BOX, BRZE)

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 29th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $153.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $198.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $85.80. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.90 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.40 to $5.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.50 to $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $336.00 to $348.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $89.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $161.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.81) to GBX 900 ($11.49). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,800 ($22.99) to GBX 1,950 ($24.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $81.50 to $79.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $288.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $575.00 to $522.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $525.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $267.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by Argus from $146.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $192.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

