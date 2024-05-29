Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 29th (AAL, ADSK, AIN, AMH, APPS, ASPN, BAH, BEKE, BOX, BRZE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 29th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $153.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $198.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $85.80. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $54.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.90 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $515.00 to $437.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.40 to $5.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.50 to $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $336.00 to $348.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $89.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $151.00 to $175.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $161.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.81) to GBX 900 ($11.49). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,800 ($22.99) to GBX 1,950 ($24.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $81.50 to $79.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $288.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $575.00 to $522.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $525.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $267.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by Argus from $146.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $192.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

