StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

