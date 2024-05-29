StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $3.79 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

