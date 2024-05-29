StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

