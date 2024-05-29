StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

