StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

OPOF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $281,905 over the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.