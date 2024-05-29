StockNews.com Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

