Stratis Price Hits $0.0790 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $70,097.35 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.29 or 0.05588790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00054060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

