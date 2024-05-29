Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 124,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,015. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Straumann Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

