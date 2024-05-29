Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.25

Substratum (SUB) traded up 73.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $44.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,326.63 or 1.00061470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00111795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013564 USD and is down -43.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

