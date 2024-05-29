Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in May

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOMMY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 39,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 994.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

