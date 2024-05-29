Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 694,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $429,830.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

