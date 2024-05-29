Super Group (SGHC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 31.13 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.50

Profitability

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Super Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 219 973 2201 62 2.61

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

