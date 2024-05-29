Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 83.9% in May

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 20,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More

