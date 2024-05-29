Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TBTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907. Table Trac has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Table Trac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

