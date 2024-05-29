Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAIT

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.