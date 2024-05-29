Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $6.85 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.