Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.65.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.