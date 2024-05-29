Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

