Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.90

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.90 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.45). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.44), with a volume of 1,338,166 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

