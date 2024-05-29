TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Down 0.5%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 1,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

TeamViewer Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

