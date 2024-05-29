Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,202 shares of company stock worth $2,085,611. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

