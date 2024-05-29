Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Teleperformance Stock Up 1.0 %

TLPFY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 82,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.0742 per share. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

