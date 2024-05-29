Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 949 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,680. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

