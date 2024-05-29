Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 283.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after buying an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $1,961,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

