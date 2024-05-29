TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$2.05. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 5,098 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

TeraGo Company Profile

In other news, Director Daniel Vucinic purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

