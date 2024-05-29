TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,864 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 71,490.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 306,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

PGR traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $203.15. 2,615,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

