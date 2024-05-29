TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 25,543 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 319,287.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 667,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,093,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,029,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. 6,809,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.