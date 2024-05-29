TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47,027.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.1 %

COP stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.